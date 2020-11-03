Patrick Francis Reichert, 79 of Centralia, died Sunday November 1, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Friday November 6, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Centralia, with burial to follow in the Centralia City Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to Pat's Life Celebration at a visitation Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia, with a Rosary to be recited by the Knights of Columbus at 3:30 PM Thursday.
To those attending the visitation, funeral and graveside service, we ask that you wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.
Pat was born on December 15, 1940 in Brunswick, MO the son, of George Vincent and Inez (Manson) Reichert.
Pat was a graduate of Brunswick High School.
On August 30, 1969 in St. Joseph, MO Pat married Mary Fostek, and she survives of the home.
Along with his wife, Mary, Pat is survived by his children, Lori Shipman and husband Steve of St. Charles, Paul Reichert and wife Delyse of Charlotte, NC, Andy Reichert and wife Brandi of Fenton, MO, Joe Reichert and wife Cheryl of Raytown, MO; grandchildren, Alex Shipman, Brittany Shipman, Jacob Reichert, Hailey Reichert, Max Reichert, Logan Reichert, Emma Reichert; siblings, Ann Clark and husband Dave of Bella Vista, AR, Luke Reichert of Cedar Rapids, IA, Donna Ringwald of St. Louis, John Reichert and wife Janie of Chanute, KS, Eva Skahan and husband Don of Overland Park, KS, Sister Kathleen Reichert of Savannah, MO, Tom Reichert of Springfield, Jeanne Reber and husband Gary of Eau Claire, WI, Matt Reichert and wife Tina of Brunswick, MO , Steve Reichert and wife Conni of Las Vegas, N, Terry Reichert and wife Sue of Springfield, MO.
Along with his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Porter, Vince Reichert, Sister Mary Ellen Reichert, and Father Henry Reichert.
Pat worked as a manager for MFA Agri-Services in Centralia for 40 years. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Memorial donations are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or The Knight of Columbus, Council #7841 and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com