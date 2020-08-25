Peggy Sue (Gilmore) Rhoades of Sturgeon, Missouri passed away August 23, 2020

at the age of 87. Peggy was born on December 11, 1932 in

Columbia, Missouri to parents, Harry and Mamie (Bradley)

Gilmore. She married Jack DuWayne Rhoades, September

6, 1959 at Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia, Missouri.

Jack, her husband, of over 60 years preceded her in death

on June 12, 2020. Together they had three children: Paul,

Becky and Dan.

Peggy graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia,

MO in 1951 after which she worked as a salesclerk and

bookkeeper in downtown Columbia stores. Her career was

that of a farmer's wife, mother and homemaker. Many rewards

are stored for her in heaven.

Peggy was a long-time member of Little Bonne Femme

Baptist Church and Sturgeon Baptist Church. She was a

Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. She came from a strong Christian

family and taught the love of God to her husband and children. She loved her family,

gardening, canning vegetables, walking old country roads and rocking on the porch at the

end of a busy day.

Peggy is survived by her three children; son, Bobby Paul Rhoades (Bobbie);

daughter, Becky Hardesty (Doug); son, Daniel Harvey Rhoades (Nicole); eight

grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother James Gilmore and many, many

friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Jack Rhoades, her parents, three

brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be from 9:00am to 10:00am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial

Funeral Home in Columbia, Missouri. Services for extended family will be held

immediately following visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Joy Group at Centralia First Baptist

Church, 101 South Collier St, Centralia, MO 65240.

