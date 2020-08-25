Peggy Sue (Gilmore) Rhoades of Sturgeon, Missouri passed away August 23, 2020
at the age of 87. Peggy was born on December 11, 1932 in
Columbia, Missouri to parents, Harry and Mamie (Bradley)
Gilmore. She married Jack DuWayne Rhoades, September
6, 1959 at Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia, Missouri.
Jack, her husband, of over 60 years preceded her in death
on June 12, 2020. Together they had three children: Paul,
Becky and Dan.
Peggy graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia,
MO in 1951 after which she worked as a salesclerk and
bookkeeper in downtown Columbia stores. Her career was
that of a farmer's wife, mother and homemaker. Many rewards
are stored for her in heaven.
Peggy was a long-time member of Little Bonne Femme
Baptist Church and Sturgeon Baptist Church. She was a
Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. She came from a strong Christian
family and taught the love of God to her husband and children. She loved her family,
gardening, canning vegetables, walking old country roads and rocking on the porch at the
end of a busy day.
Peggy is survived by her three children; son, Bobby Paul Rhoades (Bobbie);
daughter, Becky Hardesty (Doug); son, Daniel Harvey Rhoades (Nicole); eight
grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother James Gilmore and many, many
friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Jack Rhoades, her parents, three
brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be from 9:00am to 10:00am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial
Funeral Home in Columbia, Missouri. Services for extended family will be held
immediately following visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Joy Group at Centralia First Baptist
Church, 101 South Collier St, Centralia, MO 65240.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Aug. 25 to Sep. 3, 2020.