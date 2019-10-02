Home

Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
Phillip Joe Jennings


1944 - 2019
Phillip Joe Jennings Obituary
Phillip Joe Jennings, 75, of Columbia died Friday, September 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. Interment with full military honors will follow at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Friends and family are invited to Joe's Life Celebration at a visitation from 11:00-12:00 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
Joe was born August 31, 1944 in Centralia, the son of Phillip Verdell Jennings and Juanita Pearl Palmer.
He was a graduate of Centralia High School.
Joe proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
On August 29, 1969 in Centralia, Joe married Linda Marie Sanders, who survives at the home.
Along with his wife, Lin, Joe is survived by his son, Phillip T. Jennings; grandson, Cormac H. Jennings; two sisters, Mary Burnett of Columbia, Dee (Donnie) Decker of Centralia; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and golf. He saw joy in every aspect of life, loving to tell jokes and have a good time with anyone he met, and Joe never met a stranger.
Joe was very proud of his time in the service. He was also extremely proud of his family, truly loved his time he got to spend with them. Joe cherished his grandson, loving every minute of their time together.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Central Missouri Honor Flight, in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 2, 2019
