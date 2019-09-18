|
|
Phyllis "Marie" Hardman, of Mexico, Missouri passed away September 13, 2019, at her home with family by her side, after a battle with cancer.
Marie was born April 16, 1940, in Pilot Knob, Missouri, a daughter of Herbert Sherrill and Phyllis (Black) Sherrill.
On March 30, 1990, she married John "Jerry" Hardman who preceded her in death on November 16, 2015. Marie was a nurse for over 40 years who worked at many doctor's offices in the Mexico, Missouri area and was a member of Genesis Church of Mexico. Marie had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She brought sunshine and smiles to those who knew her. After retiring from nursing, she loved spending time with her friends and family.
Marie is survived by her son, Steven Ray Woodson and wife, Janee, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, a sister, Stephania Lee, of Mineral Point, Missouri, a brother, Donald Sherrill, of Phoenix, AZ, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Mark Andrew Woodson.
At her request there will be no memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made to Genesis Church. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Sept. 18, 2019