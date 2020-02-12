|
|
Ray Ballew, 97 of Centralia died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. Burial with full military honors will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home, with a Masonic Lodge Service to be held at 7:00 PM Friday.
Ray was born on January 11, 1923 near Murry (south of Hallsville), the son of Irl F. and Edna F. (Smith) Ballew.
Ray married Margaret C. Burson on November 7, 1942 in Centralia. She preceded him in death on February 18, 2003
Ray is survived by a son, Gary Irl Ballew and wife Susan of Carson City, NV. Surviving grandchildren are Catha LaGere (Jon), NV, Mark Ballew, CA, Ryan Ballew, CO, Roy Ballew, NV and Robin Tejada (Bryant), NV. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, three in Nevada and three in Missouri. .
Along with his wife Margaret, Ray was preceded in death by a son Ray Dale Ballew of Las Vegas, NV, a granddaughter, Christa Ann Matthews of Columbia, MO, and all nine of his siblings, J. Warren Ballew and Margaret Patton of Arizona, Ina Coolley and Nina Miller Sims of Centralia, Betty Rosenfelder of Centralia and Marceline, Cleo Davenport, Randell, Woodrow and Frances.
Ray served his country in the United States Air Force, attained the highest Non-Commissioned Officer rank of Chief Master Sergeant, and retired after 32 years, with service in the Pacific during World War II and service during the Korean and Vietnam eras. He was stationed overseas in Hawaii, Alaska Territory, Italy, Germany, Japan and stateside in Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada and Whiteman AFB, Missouri. He was awarded numerous medals and commendations for his duties as a missile electronics technician and for supervising major food service operations worldwide.
After retiring from the Air Force he bought and managed the Welcome Inn Restaurant in Centralia and farmed and raised horses at his property on Ray Ballew Road in Audrain County. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Lions Club, and helped establish the Centralia Senior Center.
Memorial donations to the are suggested, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Feb. 13, 2020