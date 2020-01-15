|
Renee Odette Bliven, 55, of Columbia, Mo. went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Columbia.
Renee was born November 7, 1964 in Ft. Madison, Iowa to Gay P. and Sharon O. Samples. She married John D. Bliven of Burlington, Iowa on May 3, 1991. Renee graduated from Fort Madison Senior High School, Southeastern Community College and Western Illinois University.
Renee displayed a tender, loving heart from her earliest childhood that grew throughout her lifetime. She was caring and generous. Renee shared her talents by helping people decorate their homes, teaching friends to quilt, or feeding the football team. She was willing to help out wherever needed. She hosted many "camps" with much patience and joy; teaching and sharing her skills amidst the laughter. Her legacy will live on through her generosity, compassion, love, and through the hearts and lives of the many she touched. She radiated God's love, peace, hope and joy!
Renee not only devoted her life to the Lord, but also to her husband, John, and son, Noah. Their favorite times were spent on the lake; boating and enjoying the beauty of God's creation.
Renee was Noah's biggest cheerleader as he grew. She avidly supported every activity he was interested in; whether it be martial arts, wake boarding, or his favorite school activities. She had a close bond with her son, and thoroughly enjoyed each stage of his youth and early adulthood.
Renee was John's "right hand" by supporting and encouraging his many work-related opportunities. She was a fabulous hostess and was always ready to welcome the newest team member or business associate. Renee could always be counted on by her two most important men - John and Noah.
Renee was preceded in death by her grandparents and her mother-in-law, Shirley Bliven.
Survivors include her beloved husband, John; son, Noah; her parents, Gay and Sharon Samples of Fort Madison, Iowa; Father- in-law, David Bliven of Burlington, Iowa; three brothers, Mark (Dianna) Samples of Lebanon, Tennessee, Nathan (Melanie) Samples of Madrid, Iowa; and Jason (Libby) Samples of Danville, Iowa. Renee had a "sister of the heart" relationship with her high school AFS student, Stephanie (Stuart) Moffat of England. In addition, she is survived by many nieces' nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and precious friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 7:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Inurnment will be in the Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, IA. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until service time on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hallsville Baptist Church Quilter's Club, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 15, 2020