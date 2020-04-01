|
Rhonda Crigler, 59, Centralia, MO passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the SSM Audrain Medical Center in Mexico, MO. She was born October 28, 1960 the daughter of Ronnie Crigler and Marcia (McDonald) Marshall.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her parents Ronnie Crigler of Centralia, Missouri and Marcia Marshall and her husband Tom of Mexico, MO; her uncle Richard Crigler and her cousin Marc; one step sister; two step brothers; other relatives and many dear friends.
Rhonda was a very courageous woman who enjoyed needlework and all types of plants and flowers.
Per her request there will be no services. Inurnment will be in the Centralia City Cemetery in Centralia, MO. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 1, 2020