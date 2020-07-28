Richard Adkins, 67 of Hallsville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hallsville United Methodist Church. Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Hallsville.
Richard was born on March 12, 1953 in Boone County, MO, the son of Floyd Andrew and Mary Margaret (Turner) Adkins.
Richard married Rosalind Claas on June 8, 1974 in Tipton, MO.
Along with his wife Rosalind, Richard is survived by his sons, Chad (Candace) Adkins, Kyle (Melissa) Adkins, Eric (Pamela) Adkins, all of Columbia, and Adam (Ashlee) Adkins of Hallsville; grandchildren, Hope, Jakob, Jalon, Will, Abe, Andy, and Ruth; siblings, Don (Virginia) Adkins of Columbia, Phyllis (Richard) Hayes of Montrose, CO, Barbara (Ron) Haley of Columbia, Sarah (Dennis) Wyatt of Hallsville, and Cindy (Martin) Driskill of Hallsville.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gene Adkins.
Richard was a simple man; he loved raising cattle, going turkey hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Memorial donations are suggested to Mount Zion Church and Cemetery and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
