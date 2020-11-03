Richard "Red" Moore, 90, of Centralia, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Boone Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, November 6, from 1-2 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. Graveside Military Honors will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia.
Red was born on February 22, 1930, in Vandalia, the son of Roy C. and Mary Catherine (Hamlett) Moore. He married Martha Lee Spurling on April 29, 1962 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in rural Centralia. Martha passed away September 14, 2014.
Red spent 25 years in the Navy Reserves. He loved quail hunting, fishing and camping. Red was on the Special Road District and ASCS board.
Friends of the Centralia Battlefield was started by Red and Jack Chance. The original Civil War Battlefield was on Red's land. He donated the 20 acres where reenactments are held of the war from September 24, 1864.
He is survived by one brother, Donald (Mary) Moore of New Berlin, IL; three nephews, Tony (Theresa) Moore of Chatham, IL, Gary (Kelly) Moore of Centralia and Scott (Marla) Spurling; niece, Susan (Mike) Sprague; and many more nieces, nephews and cousins.
Red is preceded in death by his wife, Martha; and one brother, William Roy Moore.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Centralia Battlefield or the Alzheimer's Association
. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425, S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com