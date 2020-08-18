Robbie Juanita Lee, 81 of Madison, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia, with burial to follow in the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
To those attending the visitation or funeral service we ask that you maintain social distancing, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County, face masks are not required, although the CDC suggests the use of face masks.
Robbie was born on September 19, 1938 in Big Flat, AR, the daughter of William and Vada(Barnes) Lawrence.
On May 24, 1954 in Onia, AR, Robbie married Wilmon Lee, and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2010.
Robbie is survived by her children, Jerry Lee and wife Tracy of Moberly, Susie Pinkerton and husband Dave of Centralia, Tim Lee of Madison, William Lee and wife Nela of Abilene, TX, Nathan Lee of Madison; grandchildren, Kristen, Travis, Amanda, Rachel, Camila, Lucas, Micaiah, Leora; great-grandchildren, Adrianne, and Nolan; a sister, Lenora McGregor of Clarksville, TN.
Along with her husband, Wilmon, Robbie was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lee, parents, and seven siblings, Gertrude Setterfield, Marvin Lawrence, Ruth Treat, James Lawrence, Paul Lawrence, Orville Lawrence, and Asa Lawrence.
Robbie enjoyed sewing, cooking, crocheting, and being with her dogs. Her greatest joy in life were her children, and grandchildren. She loved to take care of her family, was a loving and devoted mother.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation
and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
