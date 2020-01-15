|
Robert Doyne Hunter, 88 of Centralia died Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Union Church Cemetery in Centralia. Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia.
Robert was born on November 4, 1931 in Arkansas, the son of Jesse O. and Maude L. (Bowling) Hunter.
Robert served his county in the United States Air Force.
On July 18, 1954, Robert married Patsy Pulis, and she survives.
Along with Patsy, his wife of 65 years, Robert is survived by four daughters, Carrie Mahmood and husband Ismat of Bakersville, CA, Elizabeth Hunter of Centralia, Theresa Sanders and husband Mike of Centralia, and Ida Hunter of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Michael Sanders, Nasr Mahmood, Isha Mahmood, Tariq Mahmood and wife Aminea, Samantha Wilkerson and husband Jake, Daniel Duerto, Angelina Duerto; great-grandchildren, Shane, Arianna, Tyler, Darla Sanders, Baker Wilkerson, Sarah Mahmood; siblings, Bill Hunt, Jo Dickneite, Clark Hunter and wife Sue; several nieces, nephews, friends and family; Katie Bealler and family.
Robert loved his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He loved watching sports, particularly football and baseball. He really enjoyed reading westerns, working in the garden, and working cattle.
Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Centralia, or the Centralia High School Football Team, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 15, 2020