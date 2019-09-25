|
Robert E. Bowne, 67, Sturgeon, MO, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, MO. He was born June 1, 1952 the son of Richard and Pauline (Atkinson) Bowne. On August 13, 1993 he was united in marriage to Tammy (Jesse) Bowne.
In addition to his wife Tammy of 26 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter Jennifer Truesdell and her husband Seth of Sturgeon, MO; one brother Darrell Bowne of Hallsville, MO; two grandchildren Samuel Ryan and Lizzie Rose; three nephews Chris, Anthony and Corey Bowne; other relatives, church family and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, one brother Ronald Bowne preceded him in death.
Robert worked at Robert's QEP in Mexico MO for many years. He was a member of Sturgeon Baptist Church and enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, riding his golf cart and spending time with all of his family, especially his grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sturgeon Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Sept. 25, 2019