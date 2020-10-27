1/
Robert F. McBurney
1935 - 2020
Robert F. McBurney, 85, of Thompson, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Robert was born October 14, 1935, in Klemme, Iowa, the son of Robert and Emily (Lockwood) McBurney. On September 9, 1967, in Holts Summit, he married Betty J. Lewis. Mrs. McBurney survives at the home.
Mr. McBurney was a veteran having served in the US Navy. He worked at A.P. Green for 34 years. He loved farming, raising cattle and crops, gardening and tinkering in the garage. He was a good handyman. He mostly loved spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Betty McBurney; one son, Jason Robert McBurney of Thompson; one daughter, Elizabeth Jean Browning of Centralia; one brother, Richard (Rose) McBurney of Illinois; two grandchildren, Heather Michelle (Scott) Hudson of Mexico and Ashley Dawn Brumback of Centralia; great-grandchildren, Kaila Browning of Centralia, Zoey Gilman of Mexico and Kya Brumback and Wade Brumback of Centralia; nieces, Helen (Larry) Golden of Iowa and Patty McBurney of Iowa; several nephews, Bobby Gordon of Mexico, Steve (Martha) McBurney of Minnesota, Jim (Lori) McBurney of Illinois, Peter McBurney of Illinois, Philip McBurney of Illinois, John (Elizabeth) McBurney of Illinois, Dennis Prevas of Wisconsin and Bobby McBurney of Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emily; one son, Darren Wade McBurney; two brothers, Russell McBurney and Ronald McBurney; one sister, Arlene Prevas; and one nephew, Joe McBurney.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Missouri Veterans Home or the Alzheimer's Association. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Condolences at Arnoldfh.com

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, 2020.
