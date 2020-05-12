Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Centralia City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM Friday May 8, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia.

Bob was born on August 14, 1936 in Vandalia, MO the son of Ira K.Spires and Minnie Dillion Fletcher.

He served his country in the United States Army.

Bob married Patsy Freeman, on June 29, 1962 and she survives him in their home.

Along with his wife Patsy, Bob is survived by three daughters, Jackie Spires Liberto and husband Dan, Kathy Spires and Karen Spires. Bob has one son, Bryan Spires and wife Gretchen; brothers Clarence Spires, Bill Spires and sister Nadine Tadlock; 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a son Robert Q. Spires.

Bob was an entrepreneur, farming, trucking, and raising cattle with his son Bryan. He owned and operated Spires Farms, Inc.

He loved horses and was a member of the National Quarterhorse Association and was a Quarter Horse judge for many years as well as a horse showman.

Bob had a love of International Harvester tractors and collected the toy tractors as well.

Bob could be described as hardworking, hardheaded, funny, fair, and an honest man who had many friends.

He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. One of their favorite memories was loading up one of Bob's semi tractor trailers with several snowmobiles, luggage and heading to Brainerd, MN with family and friends for Christmas vacation one year.

Memorial donations can be made to the

To those attending the visitation or graveside service we ask that you maintain social distancing, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.

