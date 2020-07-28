1/1
Roger Lyle Farrens
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Lyle Farrens, 64, of Centralia died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Roger was born on April 25, 1956 in Independence, MO the son of Ralph Eugene and Cora Carol (Carmichael) Farrens.
On October 16, 1976 in Troy, MO, Roger married Glenda Wallsmith and she survives of the home.
Along with his wife, Glenda, Roger is survived by a son, Eric Farrens and wife Ashley of Centralia; grandchildren, Gage, Emilee, and Bailee Farrens all of Centralia; two brothers, Dennis and Douglas Farrens; three sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
He really enjoyed watching wrestling on TV, and going hunting and fishing. His greatest joy in life were his grandchildren, he loved to watch them in all their activities and spend time with them.
Roger was a simple man, and will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240
Online Condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved