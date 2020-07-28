Roger Lyle Farrens, 64, of Centralia died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Roger was born on April 25, 1956 in Independence, MO the son of Ralph Eugene and Cora Carol (Carmichael) Farrens.
On October 16, 1976 in Troy, MO, Roger married Glenda Wallsmith and she survives of the home.
Along with his wife, Glenda, Roger is survived by a son, Eric Farrens and wife Ashley of Centralia; grandchildren, Gage, Emilee, and Bailee Farrens all of Centralia; two brothers, Dennis and Douglas Farrens; three sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
He really enjoyed watching wrestling on TV, and going hunting and fishing. His greatest joy in life were his grandchildren, he loved to watch them in all their activities and spend time with them.
Roger was a simple man, and will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240
