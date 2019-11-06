|
Mr. Roy Edward Nickel, Sr., of Centralia, MO., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, MO. Roy was born on August 1, 1941 in St. Louis, MO., to the late Roy H. Nickel and Henrietta M. Gillman (nee: MacKenzie). He had reached the age of 78 years and 3 months.
Roy served our country in the United States Air Force. He has worked as a diesel mechanic and drove for Tiger Coaches for many years. He retired from Bodine Manufacturing where he was a member of International Association of a Machinists and Aerospace Union. He had a passion for doing taxidermy. He was an outdoorsman, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and building about almost anything. He liked playing poker, building models and doing puzzles. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roy was a "very special Paw Paw".
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Henrietta; His wife Barbara Nickel; brother, Donald Warren; brother, Kim Gillman and his first wife Janette Nickel. He is survived by his loving children, Christine Moller, Jacqueline Nickel, Nancy Baca (Alan), Roy Nickel, Jr., Jeff Nickel; step-children, Katherine Verace, James Brauch (Jill), Cheri Hosea (Randy); 12 grandchildren, Jason Douglas (Ted), Rebecca Reasons (Ray), Camilla Bell (Charles), Ryan Nickel, Roy Nickel III, Jeffrey Nickel (Abby), Diana Hagy (Derek), Robert Taylor, Ronald Taylor, Jacob Nickel, Ethan Baca, Joshua Nickel; 7 step-grandchildren, Charlie Brauch, Max Brauch, Anthony Verace (Ashley), Dominic Verace, Kaitlin Verace, Randy Hosea Jr., Haley Hosea; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Nickel; sister, Kay Stone, other relatives, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation for Mr. Roy Edward Nickel will be held on Wednesday November 6, 2019 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Martin Funeral Home in Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019 10:00 AM also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in St. Clair, MO. Memorials are preferred to the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital, c/o Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main, Warrenton, MO 63383. Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Nov. 6, 2019