Ruby Jewell Phillips, 86 of Thompson, died Monday June 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services was held 2:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home with burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico.
Family and friends are invited to Ruby's Life Celebration at a visitation on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Ruby was born on June 5, 1934 in Mexico the daughter of George and Glessie (Tanner) Carlyle.
Ruby was a 1948 graduate of Mexico High School.
On July 4, 1953 in Mexico, Ruby married Jimmie Phillips and he preceded her in death on January 10, 1986.
Ruby is survived by her children, Kenneth Phillips and wife Myra of Moberly, Dean Phillips of Centralia, Kevin Phillips and wife Regina of Thompson; grandchildren, Kenny Phillips and wife Nika of Boonville, Nikki Dennis and husband Mike of Clark, Christy Smedley and husband Jeff of Hallsville, Jessi Conyers and husband Justin of Hallsville, Melissa Hatfield and husband Jared of Hallsville, Tasha Hogan and husband Steve of Columbia, Brian Phillips and wife Lydia of Columbia, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, a nephew Ronnie Carlyle.
Along with her husband, Jimmie, Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Dennis Ray and Brian Lynn, two granddaughters, Kelea Marie Phillips, and Brandy Kay Phillips, a brother, George Carlyle, Jr.
Ruby loved music, especially Blue Grass. She enjoyed listening to Country Gold Saturday Nights, and loved to go to concerts and music events.
She was a member of the Worthwhile Women's Club.
Ruby was an amazing cook, and baker, she loved to be able to cook and bake for others.
She was a member of Salt River Church in Thompson, Ruby really loved her church, and church family.
Her greatest love was getting to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Memorial donations are suggested to Salt River Church and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.