Ruby P. Tolbert, 91, Sturgeon, MO passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her son's home in El Paso, TX. She was born July 21, 1928 the daughter of the late E.D. and Mamie (Montgomery) Barrett. On December 31, 1949 she was united in marriage to James Tolbert. Mr. Tolbert preceded her in death on August 7, 2006.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons Danny Joiner and his wife Linda of Sturgeon, MO and Lonnie Tolbert and his wife Jennifer of El Paso, TX; one daughter Linda Graves of Bellflower, MO; one brother Earl Barrett of Sturgeon, MO; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, one brother and one sister preceded her in death.
Ruby owned and operated her own hair salon for many years. She was a member of Sturgeon Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafts and spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Sturgeon, MO. Interment will be in Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Sturgeon, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sturgeon Baptist Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 1, 2020