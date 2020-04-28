|
Shirley A. Jones, 83, of Centralia, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a brief illness.
Shirley was born on March 25, 1937, in Mexico, the daughter of Junior and Sara McKenzie, the oldest of four children. She married Glenwood Jones on January 27, 1957, and had two daughters. She was a lifelong resident of Centralia, where she worked for A.B. Chance Company. After retirement, Shirley was a regular volunteer at Chance Elementary School, where she connected with her inner kindergartner nearly every week for several years. Shirley was an avid reader and enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing and craft projects.
Most of all, Shirley loved her family, and they were her true joy. She is survived by her husband, Glenwood; daughters, Susan (Mark) Whittle of Golden City and Glenda (Mark) Gast of Overland Park, KS; four grandchildren, Keri (Allen) Hudson, Brian Whittle, Sara Gast and Shanna Gast; three great-grandchildren, Maci Hudson, Cooper Hudson and Kynzie Jo Hudson; one sister, Marilyn (Thomas) Travis; two brothers, Dwight (Mary Linda) McKenzie and Gene (Velda) McKenzie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Sara McKenzie.
Due to the CDC guidelines, only immediate family will attend the graveside services at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of gifts, the family asks that donations be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd., Ste. 7-A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203.
Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 29, 2020