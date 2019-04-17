Home

Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
Shirley Ferguson


1934 - 2019
Shirley Ferguson Obituary
Shirley Ferguson, 85 of Centralia died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Stuart House in Centralia
Funeral services were held 3:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel in Centralia, with burial following in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia. Visitation was held from 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Shirley was born on April 3, 1934 in Luton, England the daughter of Walter and Eva (Scales) Bruton.
On May 31, 1953, Shirley married Earnest Ferguson, in Luton, England and he survives of the home.
Along with her husband, Earnest, Shirley is survived by daughters, Sharon Eisle (Eddie) of Dixon, MO, Rita Ferguson of Centralia; grandchildren, Amber Friedli (Tyler) of Centralia, Brett Lodwick (Aissa) of Hill AFB, UT, Jentri Shuck (Jesse) of Thompson, Suzanne Eisle of Devil's Elbow, MO, Chris Eisle (Jessica) of Springfield; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Addy Jo, Luke, Reiko, Brystol, Jagger, Dilan, Kaelynn; sister, Christine Hand (Trevor) of Luton, England.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Rita Lacey.
Shirley, was also known as "The Little English Lady". Shirley spent most of her working years in retail jewelry. She loved gardening, especially her flowers, really enjoyed going to the casino to gamble. She enjoyed shopping, eating milk chocolate and sweets. Her great joy in life was her family.
Memorial donations are suggested to Cornerstone Baptist Church of Centralia, in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left www.fentonfuneralchapel.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 17, 2019
