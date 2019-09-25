|
|
Shirley J. Durk, 83 of Hallsville died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services were held 2:30 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Hallsville United Methodist Church with Rev. Rodney Davis officiating. Intombment followed in the Red Rock Cemetery in Harrisburg.
Visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the church.
Shirley was born on August 29, 1936 in Harrisburg, the daughter of Charles Orla and Gertie Gay (Forbis) Cook.
Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Hallsville High School.
On February 17, 1956 in Kirksville, Shirley married Leslie Durk, Jr. and he survives.
Along with her husband, Junior, Shirley is survived by a daughter, Brenda Seip of Hallsville, son, Randy Durk (Sue) of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Michael Caselman (Nicole), Mark Durk (Angelique), Steven Durk (Alaina), Justin Watson (April), Ryan Watson, Cyndi Davidson (Scott), Brandon Durk (Natasha), Marta Durk; great-grandchildren, Bentley Durk, Tesla Watson, Jenna Durk, Kinsley Durk, Harper Durk, Rowen and Theilen Watson, Penelope Durk, Jack Durk, Connor Davidson, Ambrose Durk, Adrienne Caselman; brother, Russell Cook.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Vicky Watson, a grandson, Josh Seip, and 10 siblings, Lucille Ott, Wilma Ott, Robert Cook, Genelle Ravenscraft, Clinton Cook, Norman Verdell Cook, Leo Cook, Spencer Cook, Betty Harpert, Donna Coen.
Shirley spent 30 years working for Walmart in Columbia, retiring in November of 2016. She cherished her time spent there and truly loved her Walmart family. Shirley took great pride in the Hallsville schools and was a lifelong fan of each and every Hallsville sports team.
Shirley was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. Her faith and family were the center of her world. The time spent with her family brought her great happiness. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate person who lived to take care of others.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Red Rock Cemetery, in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Sept. 25, 2019