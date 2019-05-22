Shirley Mae Beamer, 74, of Renick, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at University of MO Hospital & Clinics.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation was held Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Shirley was born on May 20, 1944 in Mexico, the daughter of Dan and Pauline (Albright) Henneberry.

On Dec. 31, 1981 she married Robert Beamer in Rowena, MO.

In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by six children; Dale (Monica) Inlow of Redland CA, Diane Lewis of Moberly, Mike (Lisa) Inlow of Ashland, Julie (Dale) Holpuch of Moberly, Tyler Beamer of Mexico and Amanda Beamer of Springfield, MO; four step-children, Robin Huibregtse of Janesville, WI, Dan (Carol) Beamer of White Salmon, WA, Penny (Michael) Daugherty of Mexico, Pam (John) Little of Decatur, IL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister Ann (Al) Schindler of Renick and a brother Dan Henneberry of Renick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Robin Lewis and Dave Huibregtse and step-son Lance Beamer.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on May 22, 2019