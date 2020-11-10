Steven D. Boone, 64, Higbee, MO passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. He was born October 28, 1955 in Fresno, CA the son of the late Alvin and Beulah (Watkins) Boone.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three daughters Crystal, Amanda and Ashley; two brothers Patrick Michael Boone and James Randall Boone; several grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, two brothers Roger and Richard Boone preceded him in death.
Steven worked in construction for several years and enjoyed cars, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to A.S.C.P.A., c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.