Taylor Weston Perry, 25 of Centralia, MO passed away from this earth in his home Thursday, August 27, 2020. His favorite thing in the world was making people laugh and he would turn your whole day around with a few words. Taylor loved to sing and play instruments and shared his talents via social media as well as pursuing them in higher education. He enjoyed playing games and collecting anime memorabilia.
Taylor will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents Michael and Terese Perry of Centralia, MO; siblings Jessica Jenkins of Centralia, MO, Morgan Poteet of Joplin, MO, Brenton Perry of Centralia, MO and Matthew Perry of Centralia, MO; a niece Janae Smith; his girlfriend Shelby Golian; his grandparents Michael Perry, Sr. and Carole BonJour; as well as a number of extended family and many dear friends. Taylor was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Sue Perry and his maternal grandfather Terry BonJour.
"I'm a simple guy who wants to be happy and see others happy. Maybe we can be happy altogether" – Taylor Perry
A Celebration of Life will be from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Centralia Church of Christ in Centralia, MO. A prayer service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Centralia Church of Christ in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Weston Perry Memorial Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, Mo 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
