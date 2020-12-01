Terry Lee Reams of Fulton, passed away November 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Wentzville, he was 65 years old. Terry was born May 10, 1955 in St. Louis the son of Raymond and Katherine Auffert Reams. After Terry's dad passed away his mother remarried Dale Toalson, a man that Terry looked up to. After his retirement with ATR, he continued to work for them part-time,

Celebration of Life Services were held at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday November 30, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m with a service at 5:p.m.

Survivors include, his companion of sixteen years, Carla Twenter, his children, Josh (Lora Basinger) Reams, MyKaylee Reams, Derek Fischer, Stacey Bailey, Andrew (Megan) Twenter and Trever (Heather) Twenter; two brothers, Larry (Jona) Toalson and Leslie (Nancy) Toalson; two sisters, Deborah (Steve) Stenger and Cheri Reisch; nine grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to MyKaylee Reams Trust Fund in care of Robinson Funeral Home PO Box 68 Ashland Mo. 65010

