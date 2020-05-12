Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born February 4, 1957 in Woodstock, IL to Theodore John Smith Sr. and Sylvia Lee (Reed) Smith.

Ted was a humble, simple man that loved Jesus, his family and to work. He took pride in a job done well. He was ornery in a loving way, he felt blessed to have met and worked with so many wonderful friends. Jesus blessings to all.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Sylvia and brother, John C. Smith.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Elaine Smith of Philadelphia, MO; children, James A. Smith of Ava, MO, Jesse R. Smith and Emmalee Roth of Moberly, MO, and Desmond A. Smith and Kendra Allen of Moberly MO; siblings, Gail and James Meyers of Paris, MO, Mary E. McGee of Holliday, MO, Steven and Jeanette Smith of Huntsville, MO, Alvin and Charlene Smith of McConnell, IL, Janet and David Hall of Sudan, TX, Rose Smith of Moberly, MO, Michael Smith of Madison, MO; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and close friends.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Community Center in Madison, MO.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to the any charity or organization of the donor's choice.

