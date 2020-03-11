|
Vernon Earl Vaughn, age 76 of Marceline, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia.
Vernon was born on January 11, 1944 to Otto Earl and Mary Muriel (Smith) Vaughn of rural Rothville. He married Sherry Pore on December 17, 1967 and she survives him.
Vernon was a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a conductor for the BNSF Railway, retiring in 2004, and farmed and raised cattle. He was a Rothville alumni and graduated from Northwestern High School, was a member of the Siloam Chapel Church, and a lifelong member, leader, and supporter of 4-H and FFA. He was a member of the Chariton County Mutual Insurance Board, IOOF, UTU, American Legion, Extension Council, Mid Mo Energy, Chariton County Senate Bill 40 Board member, Arrowhead Saddle Club and Yellow Creek Grange.
He is survived by his wife Sherry of the home in Marceline; five children, Rob and Christine Vaughn of Sturgeon, Audra and Jeff Linebaugh of Marceline, Ronnie and Kim Vaughn of Rothville, Annie and Greg Cruse of Salisbury, and Amanda and Richard DeWitt of Marceline; fifteen grandchildren, Jake, Matt, Kale, and Levi Vaughn, Jessi (Josh) Littleton, Kaci Linebaugh (Bryant O'Kane), and Clint Linebaugh, Luke, Veronica, and Will Vaughn, Ryan, Cody and Lane Cruse, and Daniel and Leland DeWitt; three great grandchildren, Jase and Jarett Littleton and Blake Anne O'Kane; two sisters, Arlene and Gene Bunch of LaPlata and Mary Ellen Robb of Mesa, AZ, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Muriel Vaughn, in-laws, Orlo and Jean Pore and brothers-in-law Sam Pore and Don Robb.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation from 5-8 PM Friday, March 6 at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be in Siloam Cemetery in rural Mendon. Memorials may be made to Siloam Cemetery and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Mar. 11, 2020