Vernon Eugene Lorton
1953 - 2020
Vernon Eugene Lorton, 67, of Centralia passed away, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Centralia.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday October 17, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 2612 N Morley St, Moberly, MO 65270.
Vernon was born on April 28, 1953 in Moberly, the son of Chester and Myrtle Irene (Lucas) Lorton.
Vernon worked for Tinsley Amusement, setting up carnivals.
He loved fishing, motorcycles and building model cars.
Vernon is survived by two children, Brittany Lorton, and Brent Lorton; sisters, Peggy Schneider, Patty Ann Hinten, Barbara Louise Lorton, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Bailey.
Memorial donations are suggested to Heritage Hall Nursing Center, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
Online Condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Oct. 20 to Oct. 29, 2020.
