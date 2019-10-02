|
Vivian Lou Talken, 88, of Centralia, formerly of Mexico, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, at St. Brendan Catholic Church with Fr. Dylan Schrader officiating. Burial followed in St. Brendan Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.
Vivian was born December 10, 1930 in Mexico, the daughter of Ottmer N. and Ada Mae (Jackson) Davis. On May 21, 1990 in Mexico, she married the love of her life, Jerome Talken. He passed away February 22, 2012.
Vivian spent much of her time baking. She had her own recipes and invited everyone to try them often. Vivian loved baking Christmas candy and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. Vivian also loved spending time with her faithful dog, Crystal.
Survivors include one son, Tony McCoy (Kimberly Arthur) of Centralia; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Lindsay) McCoy of Centralia, Tonyia Goodman of Centralia, Brandon McCoy of Colorado Springs, CO, Brooke (Justin) Beasley of Centralia and Baylee McCoy of Centralia; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and three sisters, Darlene (Charlie) Leach of Mexico, Francis (Tony) Lander of Fulton and Lila Dunlavey of Grandview.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, John McCoy and Jerome Talken; five brothers, Milton, Russell, Gilbert, Robert and Marvin Davis; and one sister, Mary Murray.
Memorial donations may be made to the . They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Condolences may be made to arnoldfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 2, 2019