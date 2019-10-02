Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Talken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Lou Talken


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Lou Talken Obituary
Vivian Lou Talken, 88, of Centralia, formerly of Mexico, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, at St. Brendan Catholic Church with Fr. Dylan Schrader officiating. Burial followed in St. Brendan Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.
Vivian was born December 10, 1930 in Mexico, the daughter of Ottmer N. and Ada Mae (Jackson) Davis. On May 21, 1990 in Mexico, she married the love of her life, Jerome Talken. He passed away February 22, 2012.
Vivian spent much of her time baking. She had her own recipes and invited everyone to try them often. Vivian loved baking Christmas candy and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. Vivian also loved spending time with her faithful dog, Crystal.
Survivors include one son, Tony McCoy (Kimberly Arthur) of Centralia; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Lindsay) McCoy of Centralia, Tonyia Goodman of Centralia, Brandon McCoy of Colorado Springs, CO, Brooke (Justin) Beasley of Centralia and Baylee McCoy of Centralia; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and three sisters, Darlene (Charlie) Leach of Mexico, Francis (Tony) Lander of Fulton and Lila Dunlavey of Grandview.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, John McCoy and Jerome Talken; five brothers, Milton, Russell, Gilbert, Robert and Marvin Davis; and one sister, Mary Murray.
Memorial donations may be made to the . They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Condolences may be made to arnoldfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now