William "Bill" Couch, 53, Clark Missouri passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. He was born February 14, 1966 in Mexico, MO the son of the late John and Jeanette (Maphet) Couch. On June 24, 1991 he was united in marriage to Tina (Letourneau) Couch.
In addition to his wife Tina of 28 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter Larissa Harlow and her husband Cory of Hallsville, MO; two sons James Couch of Columbia, MO and Evan Couch of Centralia, MO; two brothers; four sisters; five grandchildren Addison, Peyton, Emmerson, Bella and Thomas; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, one brother preceded him in death.
Bill served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a diesel mechanic and was a member of the Moberly Eagle's Lodge, V.F.W. and was a Boy Scout and Eagle Scout when he was a child. He enjoyed making canes, camping and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the William Couch Memorial Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Feb. 5, 2020