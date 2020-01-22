|
William Gary Jones, 78 of Centralia, died Monday January 13, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia with burial with full military honors will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Mexico.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Gary was born on December 15, 1941 in Princeton, MO the son of Gerald and Erma (Morris) Jones.
Gary served his country in the United States Air Force.
On April 29, 1995, Gary married Shelbia Snow, and she survives of the home.
Along with his wife, Shelbia he is survived by a daughter, Cindy Cummins and husband AC of Centralia, a son, Danny Burnett and wife Debby of Mexico; grandchildren, Joshua Cummins, Travis Cummins, Kyle Burnett, and Gabe Burnett; seven great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara VonBehran,
Gary worked as a truck driver, until retirement. Gary enjoyed going on cruises with Shelbia.
Gary was an avid sports fan especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs, he also really enjoyed watching college basketball.
Gary never knew a stranger, and really enjoyed visiting with any and everyone he met.
Gary was a survivor of an electrocution incident when his truck bed encountered a low power line and sent 72,000 volts through him.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Centralia United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 22, 2020