William L "Bill" Gilbert


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William L "Bill" Gilbert Obituary
William L. "Bill" Gilbert, 76, of Hallsville, died Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 16 at 12:00 p.m. at Hallsville Baptist Church with burial following in Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the church.
Bill was born on Dec. 8, 1942 in Jefferson, Iowa, the son of Robert and Marie (Evans) Gilbert. On Sept. 3, 1965, he married Janet Hildreth in Norwalk, Iowa and she survives at the home.
In 1968, they moved to Missouri where they have made their home ever since.
Bill was a heavy equipment operator, and he also served 22 years in the Iowa National Guard, Missouri National Guard, and the Army Reserves.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by a son, Tim (Krista) Gilbert of Thompson; two daughters, Becky Gilbert (Jeff Robb) of Centralia and Sara (Sam) Hawkins of Centralia; grandchildren, Brandon (Bethany) Rice of Hallsville, Leslie (Brady) Creel of Centralia, Dakota Gilbert of Centralia, Justin Hawkins of Centralia, Liz Gilbert of Centralia, Shelby Robb of Centralia, and Amber (Alonzo) Pineiro of Clarksville, TN; eight great-grandchildren, Layla, Alonzo Jr., Adrian, Samuel, Elijah, Carmen, Lillian, and Jordon; and one sister, Joanne Gilbert of Guthrie Center, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to the Hallsville Baptist Church, where he was a member.
Services are under the direction of Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico.
Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 17, 2019
