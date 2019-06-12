Wilma Gale Heibel, 87, of Columbia, MO passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Villa Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Columbia, MO.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, MO on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am the funeral home with Fr. Francis Doyle. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, MO.

Gale was born on November 9, 1931 in Boone County, MO the daughter of Thornton and Camilla (Carlos) Thurston who preceded her in death. She was married on April 19, 1962 in Huntsville, MO to Charles "Pete" Young who preceded her in death on July 13, 1978. She then was married on July 5, 1979 in Huntsville, MO to Jack Heibel. Gale graduated from Centralia High School in 1949 and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia, MO.

Survivors include: her husband, Jack Heibel of the home; three children, Chris Young (Wanda) of Fulton, MO, David Young (Melina) of Columbia, MO and Nancy Forrest (Steve) of Hallsville, MO; three step-children, Mary DeFoe of Columbia, MO, Catherine Renne (Kevin) of Columbia, MO and Fran Sandbothe (Bryan) of St. Peters, MO; two sisters, Phyllis Adell (Bernard) of Summerfield, FL and Camilla Renae Albee (Gilbert) of Overland Park, KS; two brothers, Donald "Pete" Thurston (Dorothy) of St. Charles, MO and Ronald Thurston (Kay) of Centralia, MO; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Brett LaRoe and Aaron DeFoe and three step-children, Mark Heibel, Victoria Watts and Matthew Heibel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on June 12, 2019