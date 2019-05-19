Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Camillus De Lellis Church
333 Mechanic St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caisse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caisse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Caisse Obituary
Hubert, NC: Edward George Caisse, 65, died Monday May 13, 2019 at Premier Nursing Home in Jacksonville.
A veteran of the Kuwaiti Liberation, he was a retired GySgt with the U.S. Marine Corps. Ed loved NASCAR and was a member of the Moose Association, The American Legion and a life member of ENOCA Legion 69, the VFW, and the DAV.
His parents, Joseph and Cecilia Caisse along with his brother, Billy and sister Pauline all precede him in death.
His survivors include his wife, Sue Caisse of the home: son, Christopher Caisse of Plainfield, CT, step-sons, David Niedzwiecki of Hubert, Allan Niedzwiecki of Lenoir and Eric Niedzwiecki of Florida; brother Clifford Caisse of Ashburnham, MA and sister Joyce Caisse-Jordan of Worcester, MA along with many nieces and nephews and his special friends, John and Bridgett of Hendges of Hubert along with his close friend and caretaker, Joseph Slade.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with Mass of Christian Burial @ 10 am, in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus De Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, MA. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral Home are Tuesday evening May 21, 2019 from 6 until 8 pm. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Download Now