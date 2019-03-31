Florence Mary (Mellett) Easton

of Leominster

LEOMINSTER - Florence Mary (Mellett) Easton, age 87 of Leominster, MA, died peacefully surrounded by her family in Leominster Hospital after a four month battle from a surgery.

Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. Florence is survived by her cherished children, Donna Brasili, Debra McDermott and her husband Daniel, son Joseph A Brasili, granddaughter Natalie McDermott and her fiancé Shawn and their two daughters Shyenne and Gianna, devoted sister Carol Hauck and her husband Charles and their two children, brother Michael Mellett and his wife Paula. She also leaves two loving nieces Judith Saunders and Kathy Lee. She was proceeded by her darling husband Charles Easton in 1990, sister Lillian Waye, brother Peter Mellett and sister Joan Cormier.

Florence was born in Fitchburg, MA on September 1st 1931 to Peter and Winifred (Mahoney) Mellett. Florence worked for Dental Associates of Leominster as a dental assistant with Dr. Geffen, Dr. Kahn and Dr. Yuric Chang along side her dear friend Carol Carchidi for 45 years.

She will be missed for her deep devotion to her family and friends of Al-anon. Florence had a love of travel especially to her homeland of Ireland. She loved baking, knitting, painting, and porcelain doll making.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Pettulo for his compassion and tenacity in the care of Flo. A very special thank you to every nurse, nurse aid and all staff on the 4th floor especially "Gracie" for treating Flo like a Queen. The Fire/EMS of Leominster for all the gentle care on her rides to the ER.

EASTON - A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, MA.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Al-anon family group in her memory .This was a favorite quote of Florence's " The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart". www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary