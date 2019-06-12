Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Anthony di Padua Church
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Imprescia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imprescia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Imprescia Obituary
Plantation, FL – Concetta (DiNatale) Imprescia, 91, of Plantation, Florida, and formerly Lunenburg, MA, passed away peacefully in her home on February 20th, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Her funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14 in Saint Anthony di Padua Church in Fitchburg at 11:00am. A calling hour will be from 9:30-10:30am in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be in Saint Bernards Cemetery
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now