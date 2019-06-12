|
Plantation, FL – Concetta (DiNatale) Imprescia, 91, of Plantation, Florida, and formerly Lunenburg, MA, passed away peacefully in her home on February 20th, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Her funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14 in Saint Anthony di Padua Church in Fitchburg at 11:00am. A calling hour will be from 9:30-10:30am in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be in Saint Bernards Cemetery
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 12, 2019