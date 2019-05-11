Services Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg 243 Water Street Fitchburg , MA 01420 (978) 345-4151 Resources More Obituaries for Peterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers LEOMINSTER - Eugene (Gene) L. Carrescia , 94 years old of Leominster MA, died May 7, 2019.

Gene was born in Leominster, MA to Philip & Maria Carrescia March 13, 1925. The youngest of four children, he is pre-deceased by his siblings, Lorenzo, Jack & Maria (Mamie) .

Their Father, a Bandleader & Musician, taught all four of his children to play musical instruments. Gene had a natural talent for the trumpet and once he picked It up he never put it down again.

During High School, he performed in the school band becoming a Drum Major. He and a few classmates formed some small bands and Gene started performing in nightclubs. Just before graduating his entire class was Drafted. Although he had been offered a Scholarship to the New England Conservatory in Boston, he was unable to accept.

Gene was assigned to the Army Service Band and stationed throughout the South Pacific attaining the rank of Sergeant. During his tour he performed in USO shows for the troops with notable personalities such as Bob Hope and Jack Benny. After Discharge from service in 1946, Gene wanted more formal musical training.

In the Fall of '47 he joined some friends and hitchhiked to Boston to attend school. He took classes at Schillinger House – later to become Berkeley College of Music. In 1947 he Married Dorothy Christiansen and started a family.

After leaving Schillinger, Gene was involved in many different musical ventures. During his career, Gene was a traveling musician with hotel chains Hilton & Sheraton. His other career highlights include playing shows for GI's in Goosebay, Labrador and Greenland. He also did a longtime stint as Lead Trumpet in the house band at Caesar's Monticello in Framingham, MA.

Throughout his career he played for many artists such as Patti Page, Jerry Lewis, Abby Lane, Xavier Cougart, Bobby Rydell, Julie London, Diahann Carroll, Totie Fields , Sergio Franchi, Steve & Edie Gormet, Donna Valeri and many others. Gene played at all the major ballrooms in the Boston & NE region including Wonderland and the Roseland Ballroom .

Later in the 1960's he started a new career at the Department of Youth Services in Ma retiring in 1990.

Gene continued his musical journey playing in multiple bands. A Few of them are, The Jokers, Group 70, the Al Pier Quartet, the Fitchburg Military Band, Worcester Jazz Orchestra, Johnny Appleseed Big Band and his longest stint – the Leominster Colonial Band.

Gene was a longtime member of Maplewood Golf Course & Monoosnock Country Club, continuously playing at many area courses as recent as age 93.

Gene was a music phenomenon who entertained old and young alike and passed his knowledge and passion for music to a younger generation. His talent was unlimited and so was his love of music, his family, friends and band mates.

Gene is survived by his children Eugene, Jr., Holland MA, Linda & husband Mike St. Aubin, Lunenburg MA , Diane & husband Phil Cote, Sterling MA , Lisa Carrescia, Fitchburg MA and grandson Christopher St. Aubin Lunenburg MA. his Niece Rita Hill & companion Philip Piamontese, Leominster ;nephew Philip Carrescia, NYC ; niece Mary & husband Charles Kimball, Leominster; Sandra Carrescia wife of late nephew John Carrescia of Leominster and their son John Carrescia Jr. Winchendon, and other extended family members.

Gene's funeral will be held on Thursday, May 16th, from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11am in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster St. Leominster. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Leos Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours in the funeral home are Wednesday, May 15th from 5-7 pm. In Lieu of Flowers - Donations in Memory of Eugene L. Carrescia to: Leominster Colonial Band, Inc. 193 North Main St. Leominster, MA.01453.