Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Resources
More Obituaries for Santiago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santiago

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Santiago Obituary
FITCHBURG - Nelida N. Santiago, 56, of Fitchburg, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019, in St. Vincents' Hospital, Worcester, MA.
She is survived by her life long love, Julio, two sons, two daughters, two brothers, two sisters, eight grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday evening from 6 until 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday June 28, 2019 @ 10am, in St. Anthony De Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Interment to follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 summer St., is directing.
Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Download Now