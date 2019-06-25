|
|
FITCHBURG - Nelida N. Santiago, 56, of Fitchburg, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019, in St. Vincents' Hospital, Worcester, MA.
She is survived by her life long love, Julio, two sons, two daughters, two brothers, two sisters, eight grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday evening from 6 until 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday June 28, 2019 @ 10am, in St. Anthony De Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Interment to follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 summer St., is directing.
Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 25, 2019