Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

West


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
West Obituary
Lunenburg - Beverly A. (Pesola) West, 76, died peacefully on Friday evening, April 26, 2019 in HealthAlliance Hospital Leominster.
Beverly was born on August 11, 1942 a daughter of the late Neilo and Marian (Accardi) Pesola and has lived in Lunenburg most of her life.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 34 years, John J. West, Sr.; one son, John J. West, Jr. and his wife Danielle of Cambridge; two daughters, Alison McKenna and her husband Ed of South Lyon, MI and Tammy Fornari and her husband Geoff of South Lyon MI; one brother, Donald N. Pesola of Buffalo, NY; one sister, Sandra J. Mercado of Daytona Beach, FL and seven grandchildren.
Beverly was a graduate of Lunenburg High School. She worked as an executive secretary until she was married. After marriage she dedicated her life to raising her family. She especially loved being a grandmother and cherished all of the time she spent with her grandchildren. Beverly was very active with Weight Watchers. She was a life time member of Weight Watchers and formed many close friendships through them.
You are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday April 29, 2019 from 5-7pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg. There is no funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the , 1661 Worcester, Rd. Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or may be left at the funeral home.
For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
Download Now