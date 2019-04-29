Lunenburg - Beverly A. (Pesola) West, 76, died peacefully on Friday evening, April 26, 2019 in HealthAlliance Hospital Leominster.

Beverly was born on August 11, 1942 a daughter of the late Neilo and Marian (Accardi) Pesola and has lived in Lunenburg most of her life.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 34 years, John J. West, Sr.; one son, John J. West, Jr. and his wife Danielle of Cambridge; two daughters, Alison McKenna and her husband Ed of South Lyon, MI and Tammy Fornari and her husband Geoff of South Lyon MI; one brother, Donald N. Pesola of Buffalo, NY; one sister, Sandra J. Mercado of Daytona Beach, FL and seven grandchildren.

Beverly was a graduate of Lunenburg High School. She worked as an executive secretary until she was married. After marriage she dedicated her life to raising her family. She especially loved being a grandmother and cherished all of the time she spent with her grandchildren. Beverly was very active with Weight Watchers. She was a life time member of Weight Watchers and formed many close friendships through them.

You are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday April 29, 2019 from 5-7pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg. There is no funeral service and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the , 1661 Worcester, Rd. Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or may be left at the funeral home.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019