Aaron Charles Finch Obituary
Aaron Charles Finch, 43

Aaron Charles Finch, 43, resident of Sandwich, MA was called to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019 after period of many medical issues since birth.

He was born on October 1, 1975 a son of Douglas and Patricia (Tenney) Finch.

Aaron has resided on the Cape with his caregivers for many years, people who loved and watched over him like family.

He will be missed by his loving parents, Douglas and Patricia of Ashburnham, MA.

His family wishes to thank the Community Systems of Plymouth, Mass, Commission for the Blind Boston, MA and all the Doctors who took care of Aaron throughout the years.

The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to Aaron's longtime care taker Katie Heeny and to the Cournoyer Funeral Home for their assistance with taking care of Aaron.

There will be no formal services held. Following cremation Aaron will be buried at the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA.

To share a memory or offer a condolence to Aaron's family please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019
