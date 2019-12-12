|
of Fitchburg
Fitchburg
Aaron Paul Selinga, 50.
Aaron was born on April 10, 1969 in Fitchburg, the beloved son of Frank and Mary (Ghilardi) Selinga.
Besides his parents, Aaron is survived by his only sister and best friend, Jennifer Selinga and her fiancé, Chris Pedersen of Fitchburg. He also leaves his loving nieces Melody Rose Elder and Melissa Mary Elder of Fitchburg and his fiancé Monika Kangas and her son Steven from Gardner, one close cousin, Scott Casson of Ashby, his fun cousins from California and his special cousins from Illinois, aunts, uncles and many more cousins and longtime friends.
He was employed for many years at Thermo-Fab in Shirley working with Nelson and Juan. He also worked in various security positions in both Massachusetts and Florida and as a Worcester County Deputy Sheriff.
He was a graduate of Monty Tech Vocational School Class of 1988 as an Auto Body Technician. Aaron was also an avid weight lifter and ran many road races with his father.
The Selinga Family would like to thank Dr. Korapati and everyone at everyone at Burbank Cancer Center and Dr. Mark Johnson from U-Mass Medical center for the excellent care he received during his fight with brain cancer.
Aaron will always be missed by many.
Selinga
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, December 16 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. A visitation period will be held prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:30.
Burial will be private.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019