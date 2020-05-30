Adam J. Beauvais
1990 - 2020
LEOMINSTER --- Adam John Beauvais, 29, passed away on Thursday, May 28 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.

Adam was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He leaves his father, Donald Beauvais of Leominster; his sister and brother-in-law, Krista and Gregory Carven of Maynard; his nephew and niece, James and Riley Carven of Maynard; his aunt Amy Laurencelle of Gulf Breeze, FL. He also leaves several cousins and their families and many good friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Nikki Beauvais.

Adam was born in Fitchburg, MA in 1990, son of Donald and Nikki Beauvais. Adam was a 2009 graduate of Leominster High School. He graduated from UMass Lowell in 2013 with a degree in Plastics Engineering. Adam was an avid archer and enjoyed volunteering at the Leominster Public Library.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 11:00 am at the Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster, MA. All are welcomed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Leominster Public Library 30 West St. Leominster, MA 01453 (https://leominsterlibrary.org/pdfs/Donation_Form_pg_1.pdf). The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

