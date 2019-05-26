Adam R. Iacobone

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Adam R. Iacobone, 35 years old of Leominster, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home after a sudden illness.



Adam was born April 28, 1984 in Worcester the son of Richard and Shelly (LaClair) Iacobone. Besides his parents, he leaves his uncles and aunts, Randy and wife Sue LaClair, Ricky and wife Karol LaClair, Jeffrey LaClair, David and Carol Iacobone, and Daniel and Agnes Gordon, his beloved cats, Vinnie & Emily, his childhood friend Michael Chaisson, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents Jack and Janet LaClair and Peter and Mary Iacobone.



Adam graduated from Leominster High School in 2001. He loved building computers and reading, and was a member of St. Anna Parish in Leominster.



IACOBONE - A funeral mass for Adam will be held on Friday, May 31st, at 11am in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster St. Leominster. At the request of the family, all guests are asked to go directly to church. Burial is private. There are no calling hours.



The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 26, 2019