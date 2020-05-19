LEOMINSTER
Adam Ross Rendon, 35 years old, passed away at home on May 15, 2020 after a long battle with addiction. Adam was born on November 1, 1984, in El Paso, Texas, and moved to Leominster at age 6. He attended Johnny Appleseed Elementary School and graduated from Leominster High School in 2003. He was a standout athlete and thoroughly enjoyed his years playing for North Leominster Little League, TCYH, DEK hockey, and ultimately ice hockey for Leominster High School where he was named Captain. At the time of his passing Adam worked for Amazon in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Adam is survived by the loves of his life, his children, Mia Rendon, Adam Rendon Jr., Cam Rendon and stepson Kayden Byington. He leaves the mothers of his children and best friends Christy Crawley and Nicole Rendon and her partner Barry Keezer. Adam also leaves his loving mother Lisa Heuer and her husband Thomas, his beloved father Michael J Rendon and wife Carole, his stepfather and role model Richard Vacarelo and his mother-in-law Hollie Matthews. He leaves brothers, Dexter Rendon, Ryan Rendon, Chris Vacarelo, Brett Vacarelo and Seth Rendon, and step brothers Ethan Heuer, Daniel Honold and Alex Honold and step sister Johanne Heuer. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who truly loved him.
To know Adam was to love him. It is impossible to put into words the profound love that he had for his children. Whether it was his daily good morning and good night phone calls, coaching their teams or cheering for them in the stands, he was always their number 1 fan. His proudest moments were seeing his children happy. He touched so many lives through coaching and mentoring. His incredible sense of humor followed him through every stage of life. He had such a contagious smile and infectious laugh that people were simply drawn to him. He found so much joy in bringing happiness to others that he would go to any extent to make people laugh.
To not have Adam in our daily lives is an unimaginable loss, and we are truly heartbroken. He is now at rest with his maternal grandparents, Nana and Grandpa.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions all services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2020.