Adam R. Rendon
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEOMINSTER

Adam Ross Rendon, 35 years old, passed away at home on May 15, 2020 after a long battle with addiction. Adam was born on November 1, 1984, in El Paso, Texas, and moved to Leominster at age 6. He attended Johnny Appleseed Elementary School and graduated from Leominster High School in 2003. He was a standout athlete and thoroughly enjoyed his years playing for North Leominster Little League, TCYH, DEK hockey, and ultimately ice hockey for Leominster High School where he was named Captain. At the time of his passing Adam worked for Amazon in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Adam is survived by the loves of his life, his children, Mia Rendon, Adam Rendon Jr., Cam Rendon and stepson Kayden Byington. He leaves the mothers of his children and best friends Christy Crawley and Nicole Rendon and her partner Barry Keezer. Adam also leaves his loving mother Lisa Heuer and her husband Thomas, his beloved father Michael J Rendon and wife Carole, his stepfather and role model Richard Vacarelo and his mother-in-law Hollie Matthews. He leaves brothers, Dexter Rendon, Ryan Rendon, Chris Vacarelo, Brett Vacarelo and Seth Rendon, and step brothers Ethan Heuer, Daniel Honold and Alex Honold and step sister Johanne Heuer. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who truly loved him.

To know Adam was to love him. It is impossible to put into words the profound love that he had for his children. Whether it was his daily good morning and good night phone calls, coaching their teams or cheering for them in the stands, he was always their number 1 fan. His proudest moments were seeing his children happy. He touched so many lives through coaching and mentoring. His incredible sense of humor followed him through every stage of life. He had such a contagious smile and infectious laugh that people were simply drawn to him. He found so much joy in bringing happiness to others that he would go to any extent to make people laugh.

To not have Adam in our daily lives is an unimaginable loss, and we are truly heartbroken. He is now at rest with his maternal grandparents, Nana and Grandpa.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions all services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Adam R. Rendon

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 18, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Doug Biron
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved