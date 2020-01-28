|
|
of Leominster; 82
LEOMINSTER
Agnes B. (Hebert) Begnoche, 82, of Leominster, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sterling Village Health Care Center, Sterling.
Mrs. Begnoche was born in Fitchburg, July 25, 1937, a daughter of Andrew and Marie (Mathieu) Hebert and grew up in Westminster. She has resided in Leominster for nearly seventy years.
For over 20 years, Mrs. Begnoche worked at Superior Comb Company in Leominster, retiring in 1998. She was a member of St. Cecelia's Church in Leominster.
Her husband, Arthur N. Begnoche, died in April 1996.
She leaves two sons, John A. Begnoche and Donald R. Begnoche both of Leominster; three brorthers, Jacques Hebert of Keen, NH, Paul Hebert of Bear, Delaware, Robert Hebert of Merimack, NH; three sisters, Beatrice Stanley of Apple Valley, CA, Lorette Gagnon of Nashua, NH and Pauline Celona of MA.
Begnoche
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg.
Mrs. Begnoche's family will receive family and friends from 1pm to 2pm on Saturday afternoon prior to service.
For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Agnes B. (Hebert) Begnoche
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020