Leominster
Agnes C. (Aubuchon) Hawkins, 75, of Leominster, died November 11, 2020 in Mass. General Hospital, Boston. She was born November 23, 1944, in Leominster, daughter of the late Roland and Victorine (LeBlanc) Aubuchon. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School, Fitchburg. Agnes had worked at Union Products as a supervisor. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish, Leominster.
Agnes is survived by one son; Derek Hawkins, and his wife Kelley Gammell, of Fitchburg, two stepdaughters; Patricia LeClair and Kathleen Hawkins, both of Fitchburg, two grandchildren; Jamie Hawkins and Kylie Hawkins, three brothers; Francis Aubuchon, Leo Aubuchon, David Aubuchon and five sisters; Louise Stacey of Florida, Pauline Towle of Leominster, Nancy Orni of Ashby, MA, Theresa Poole of New York and Jeanne Gallagher of Leominster, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Hawkins who died in 2017, and her brothers; Alfred Aubuchon, Omer Aubuchon, Joseph Aubuchon and Norman Aubuchon.
Mass of Christian Burial
Agnes' funeral will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster. A private burial will take place at a later date in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held Tuesday morning from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations in Agnes' memory may be made to: American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
