Agnes (Dolan) Young of Leominster, MA passed away on May 19th, her 92nd birthday, after a short illness.
Agnes was born in New Rochelle, NY to Agnes (Lynch) and Edward Dolan on May 19, 1928. She graduated from Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in Fitchburg in 1949. It was while she was a nursing student that she met her future husband, Herbert, a native of Leominster. They married on September 29, 1951 in New Rochelle, NY. Agnes worked her entire career as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Lucy Helen, Burbank and Leominster Hospitals and facilitated the delivery of thousands of newborns over a career of nearly 45 years.
Agnes and Herbert raised their 5 children in a home they built together on Helena Street, where she continued to live for more than 60 years. They enjoyed many years of family and personal vacations between Cape Cod and Wells Beach, Maine. Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren, her summers and numerous weekend excursions to Wells Beach, and her frequent trips to La Jolla, CA.
Agnes is preceded in death by her husband Herbert in 1994, her son Michael in 2001, her granddaughter Jennifer in 1998, and her sister Joanne in 2013. She is survived by daughter Kathleen and her husband Brendan Burke of Kingston, MA, son Brian and his wife Linda of West Newbury, MA, son Colin and his wife Suzanne of La Jolla, CA, son Christopher of Leominster, sister-in-law Elayne Spooner of West Boylston, MA, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 7 nephews and nieces and an endless list of close friends between New England and La Jolla.
Due to current public health concerns and restrictions, we regret that there were no calling hours. Funeral and burial services were limited to family, only. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.nashuacenter.org or The Sisters of the Presentation in Leominster, 99 Church Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
