Lunenburg resident for over 50 years
Fitchburg
Agnes Mary (Stark) Withington, 93 years of age, passed away on April 23, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 Virus.
Agnes was the daughter of Watson and Mary (Ingalls) Stark and was born July 15, 1926. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1944, and was employed as a secretary in the Lunenburg School System for many years before retiring.
Agnes was predeceased by her husband, Henry "Wink" Withington, in 2007, shortly after celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Together, Agnes and Wink loved to socialize and to entertain friends and family. She was an excellent cook and the perfect hostess. They loved to travel and enjoyed their vacation home on Martha's Vineyard, and later in Florida.
Agnes was also predeceased by a son, Donald Withington, and by both a son and daughter, Ronny and Linda, as young children, many years ago.
She leaves behind her daughter, Jayne Progen, and son-in-law Christopher, of Fitchburg, and grandson Colin Progen, of Portland, OR, as well as Donald's wife Pamela Withington, and grandchildren Bryan and Katelyn Withington.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Highlands in Fitchburg for the care they provided, particularly during her illness when the family was restricted from visiting.
A burial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2020