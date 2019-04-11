Aida "Cookie" Dombrowski

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Aida Herrera Dombrowski, whose nickname was "Cookie" since childhood, passed away at her home in Leominster, Massachusetts on Friday, April 5, 2019.



Cookie was born on February 1, 1944 in the Manhattan Borough of New York City. She grew up on Long Island in Uniondale, New York and graduated from Uniondale High School. On May 26, 1963, in what was often jokingly described as a bad "West Side Story", she married John Dombrowski of Uniondale, New York.



She and her husband, who spent his entire career in the United States Army, lived at various military bases overseas for the next approximately twelve years, including extended stays in Iran and Spain. While living in Spain, Cookie, who was fluent in Spanish, became the sales manager of the famous Lorynto, S.A. in Madrid. Upon returning to the United States, Cookie and her family settled in the North Worcester County area and lived in Lancaster, Lunenburg and, most recently, Leominster.



Cookie was a very popular and successful real estate broker in the local area for over forty years, including stints at McNiff Real Estate and her own real estate company, CD Real Estate. She loved the theater, music, dancing, reading, old movies, history, art and John Travolta. She was a loyal and dedicated Mother and Grandmother, who would do anything for her beloved children and grandchildren. Cookie was a true friend to all who knew her.



She is survived by her children, John M. Dombrowski and Jennifer Dombrowski, her grandchildren, John P. Dombrowski and Natalie G. Dombrowski, all of Leominster, Massachusetts; her brother, Roberto Vincente and sister, Beatrice Vincente of Sacramento California; her cousin, Eileen Restino of Binghamton, New York; her Scottish Terrier, Max, who was by her side to the end; and countless other family members in New York, California, Spain and Puerto Rico. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Aida Herrera; her beloved Aunt Gloria "Tata" Brass and Uncle Dick Brass, with whom she had a special and caring relationship; her former husband, John Dombrowski, who bore a striking resemblance to Elvis; and her long-time companion, Anthony Costa, with whom she loved to dine, travel and spend time



DOMBROWSKI - Calling will be held on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St., Leominster. Private Burial will be in South Cemetery in Lunenburg. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary