Aidalina Gonzalez "Choco" Velazquez
1962 - 2020
FITCHBURG

Aidalina "Choco" Gonzalez Velazquez went home to Jesus on July 22, 2020 at the age of 58 years old.



Choco was born to Zoraida Velazquez on June 5, 1962 in Ponce, Puerto Rico. She enjoyed family days, the world of bingo. Cooking was her passion and known for her amazing food.

Choco is survived by her husband Miguel A. Martinez of 25 years of marriage, 5 children; Aida Plaza, Eliezer Plaza, Jessica Diaz, Margarita Palomo, and Angelica Palomo, 1 granddaughter that she raised Izaura Colon and 14 other grandchildren.

Calling hours with social distancing will be held at Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home,106 West St, Leominster, MA on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am. Burial will follow immediately after at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg, MA. Face mask required and only a few minutes per person. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
JUL
31
Burial
Forrest Hill Cemetery
